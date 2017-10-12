Height restrictions on apartments could be lifted by Christmas

Restrictions on the height of apartment blocks could be lifted as early as December.

The Housing Minister also wants requirements like car-parking, and dual-aspect apartments eased.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says the measures should make apartment living more affordable.

"The department is drafting the guidelines that are going to apply to new apartment builds, also what changes we might make to existing guidelines from 2015.

"in tandem with that, we'll be setting in law, the changes for car-park requirements, with higher densities and heights."
KEYWORDS: apartments, housing, eoghan murphy

 

