Health Minister to discuss reducing cost of new drugs with international counterparts

Health Ministers from over 35 OECD countries meet in Paris today to discuss issues including how to tackle ineffective spending.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said that he will be engaging with colleagues on ways of reducing the cost of new drugs.

He said that the Irish health system may be able to get better deals on such drugs if it increases international collaboration.

