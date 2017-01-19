Health Minister announces €20m to reduce hospital waiting lists

A €20m bid to reduce hospital waiting lists is being launched by the Health Minister this morning.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund aims to have no people on the list waiting more than 15 months for treatment by July.

They have been given a budget of €20m to provide private treatment for those on public waiting lists.

Minister Harris hopes it will take 3,000 of those waiting the longest off the lists.
