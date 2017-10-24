Halloween warning from gardaí after woman loses control of car in egg-throwing incident

Gardaí have highlighted the dangers of egg-throwing this Halloween after a female motorist was left shocked when she lost control of her car last night after the vehicle was pelted with eggs, writes David Raleigh.

The “terribly distressing” incident happened last night in the Annancotty area of Co Limerick, Gardaí said.

“She lost control of the car. It could have been a lot worse,” said Crime Prevention Officer, Henry Street Garda Station, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman was not injured but was severely shocked.

Investigating officers are following a definite line of enquiry into the matter, sources said.

“This is terribly distressing and frightening for the residents of homes and the drivers of cars. Last night a lady was driving home in the Annacotty area of Limerick when she lost control of her car because of eggs being thrown and the shock she got,” explained Sgt Leetch.

“Thankfully she is OK and there is very little damage done to her car but the throwing of eggs is so completely irresponsible and shop owners have been urged to report youths purchasing large quantities of eggs and retain CCTV in an effort to stop this irresponsible and potentially dangerous behaviour,” Sgt Leetch added.

Gardaí also warned about the dangers associated with operating fireworks.

“In the past week Gardaí have already dealt with three incidents involving young persons and the possession of fireworks. There are a number of reasons why fireworks should be avoided; they are extremely dangerous,” said Sgt Leetch.

“Each year many children suffer terrible injuries from fireworks including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries. Fireworks also cause great distress and annoyance to residents but especially to elderly residents.”

“They set off intruder alarms causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. The noise causes terrible distress to family pets and animals generally and of course there is the possibility of outbreaks of fire in property if the fireworks continue to burn after landing,” Sgt Leetch said.

“Along with all of those reasons it is also illegal to possess any fireworks even if they have been legally purchased outside of our jurisdiction. Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks which are found and that person could be prosecuted,” she added.

“The only exception to this is where a professional type fireworks display is held and this is authorised under a permit.”

Sgt Leetch appealed to parents “to be responsible in ensuring that their children do not cause injury either to themselves or others”, and “if fireworks or bangers are discovered that they are taken from them”.