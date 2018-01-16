Gusts of 110km/h expected on top of snow, ice and flood warnings

Weather alerts are in force around the country today for snow, ice, high winds and flooding.

The west and the north of the country are feeling the worst of the bad weather.

A Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning that came into effect overnight is to remain in place until early tomorrow.

Met Eireann says some accumulations of snow are likely especially in northern and western areas and over hills.

The Road Safety Authority is warning motorists to drive with care in the slippery conditions.

Meanwhile, a Wind Warning is in place for all coastal counties from Donegal to Cork with westerly winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour, and possibly higher on exposed coasts this afternoon.

Atlantic counties are also subject to a coastal flood warning, due to high or very high seas between now and Thursday morning.

- Digital desk