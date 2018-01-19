GSOC wants 'radical overhaul' of garda complaints system

GSOC has called for a major overhaul of the way garda complaints are handled in a bid to be more transparent and efficient.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission also wants to be made an independent agency with its own resources.

It believes the organisation will be have credibility by reducing its relationship to the Department of Justice.

GSOC says its processes are overly complicated and place too much focus on retribution and not enough on resolution.

Among the key changes it proposes is that GSOC be able to decide when attempts at local resolution of a complaint are appropriate.

They said that people who make a complaint should have a say in whether local garda management can deal with the complaint or whether they want GSOC to deal with it.

In the case of a formal investigation of a complaint, including those of a non-criminal nature, GSOC wants responsiblility every time instead of An Garda Síochána. GSOC believes the current system is "questionable in terms of public confidence, independence and efficiency".