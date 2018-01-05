Gresham Hotel under fire after reportedly telling 15 homeless families they will no longer be accommodated

Campaigners have condemned the decision by one of Dublin's best known hotels to tell 15 homeless families they cannot be accommodated there any longer.

The Gresham Hotel reportedly says it will not be accepting homeless payments from Dublin City Council from the end of this month.

The Inner City Helping Homeless charity has accused the hotel of lacking empathy and compassion.

Spokesperson Brian McLoughlin says increasing tourism in the city is having a knock on effect on homeless families.

He said: "They could be in the hotel for six months but as soon as it comes to a weekend like St Patrick's Day, for example, the hotels have the right to tell them that they need to leave on the Friday and not come back again until the Monday.

"We have constantly had to accommodate familes ourselves that have come to us on a Friday evening of a bank holiday weekend when they can't find anywhere else to go."

