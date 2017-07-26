Greens call on Government to phase out petrol and diesel cars

The Green Party wants the Government to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

It comes after the British Government confirmed there will be no new combustion engines sold in the UK after 2040.

The deadline is part of the British government's plans to reduce air pollution and it is part of a scheme to get these vehicles off roads by 2050, with electric cars taking their place.

Green Party Leader deputy Eamon Ryan says people's concerns about electric cars are gradually being resolved.

"I think these are better cars. If you're going to stop people going from a to b, if we're going to tackle climate change we're going to have to have a better alternative, and this is a better alternative," he said.