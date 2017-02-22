Green Party: Put cyclists first on Irish roads

The Green Party leader has said cyclists need to be put first on our roads.

A proposed new bill would punish drivers who come too close to cyclists.

Penalty points and fines could apply if they are within 1.5 metres of a bike in a 50 kilometre an hour zone.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was asked about how cars should react to cyclists who veer out of their lanes or are dangerous on the roads.

“Then they have got to slow down,” he answered. “If it is very narrow, if there is a conflict point, how it works is in those circumstances the bike goes first and the car has to wait.

“I think that is fair and appropriate.”