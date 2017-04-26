GRA critical of plans to link fines to driver’s salary

The Garda Representative Association has criticised plans being considered by the Road Safety Authority to link fines to the driver’s salary.

The RSA had said it is considering a plan where a person earning €50K would be fined as much as €1000 for speeding.

But the GRA, currently in conference in Galway, said it is not the way to improve road safety.

Rank and file gardaí are also calling on the Garda Commissioner to change the rules in order for them to be allowed have beards.

The motion was passed at the GRA conference by a landslide, with just one person voting against.

Currently, only those with a medical cert are allowed go unshaven, but neat moustaches are permitted.