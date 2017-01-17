Govt welcomes 'clarity' from May's Brexit speech; British Irish Chamber of Commerce 'concerned'

The Irish Government has welcomed the fact that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech provides greater clarity on the proposed approach of the British Government to the Brexit negotiation process.

The Government, in response, said it noted the contents of today, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

Prime Minister May has made clear that she wishes to secure the closest possible future economic relationship for Britain with the EU, a goal that Ireland shares, a statement said.

“For Ireland, the priorities for the negotiation process that lies ahead are unchanged: our economic and trading arrangements, the Northern Ireland Peace Process including border issues, the common travel area, and the future of the European Union,” the statement added.

“In her speech, Prime Minister May highlighted the specific and historic relationship between Britain and Ireland. In this context, she made clear that her priorities include maintaining the common travel area and avoiding a return to a hard border with Northern Ireland, both of which are welcome,” the Government statement said.

“The Government notes that the British approach is now firmly that of a country which will have left the EU but which seeks to negotiate a new, close relationship with it. While this will inevitably be seen by many as a “hard exit”, the analysis across Government has covered all possible models for the future UK relationship with the EU,” the statement said.

Reacting to the speech, he British Irish Chamber of Commerce said that some of the issues raised by Mrs May “raises some concern”.

Director General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, John McGrane said: “We welcome that the Prime Minister has made a statement on her intentions for the Brexit negotiations ahead of the triggering of Article 50 later this year.

"While some of the content of what Mrs May said raises some concern, it is helpful that at least now the waiting is over and we have a good sense of what the UK negotiating position will be."