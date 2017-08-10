Govt extends college grants scheme for asylum seekers
10/08/2017 - 07:08:08Back to Ireland Home
A college grants scheme for asylum seekers is being extended.
The Education Minister Richard Bruton today announced the pilot student grant programme will continue for the new college year.
Asylum seekers and people with "leave to remain" status can apply for the funding.
Those who qualify need to have been accepted on an approved Post Leaving Certificate course or an approved undergraduate course.
Join the conversation - comment here