Government signals increase in expenditure this year

The Government last night signalled an increase in expenditure this year but the monies are earmarked to meet pledges to repay water charges and meet the cost of Christmas bonuses, writes Eamon Quinn.

And the Estimates of Receipts and Expenditure published last night showed little signs of any unexpected hikes in spending in 2017.

The estimates forecast tax revenues will run out at €50.6bn this year. That’s unchanged from the Summer Economic Statement, as well as estimates made at the time of the budget last year.

Current expenditure this year is estimated at almost just over €51.25bn.

The budget deficit this year is estimated at 0.3% of GDP.