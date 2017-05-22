Government: It is not compulsory to have public services card

The Government is denying that it is compulsory to have a public services card - despite the fact that it will soon be needed to get a passport.

The rule change will come into effect this autumn, with the regulation for driving licences changing next year.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted it 'is not and will not be' mandatory to have a PSC card.

But data protection expert Dara O'Brien isn't convinced: "If you require it in order to get a drivers licence, in order to get to work, or to get a passport in order to go on holidays with your family, then it is mandatory.

"Even if the state is pretending otherwise."