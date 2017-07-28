Government Departments urged to publish gender pay data

Government Departments are being urged to publish their gender pay data after new figures show the majority of top jobs go to men.

Almost 80% of those in the top two pay grades are men.

All the grades of senior management within government departments have a higher number of men than women.

While the lower paid Clerical Grade is dominated by women.

The figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act and show the problems women have in getting to the top ranks of government departments.

Though civil service pay rates are fixed and do not take gender into account, on average across the departments women earn about 8,000 euro less than men

In a week where Communications Minister Denis Naughten called for RTÉ to release their gender pay stats for top stars, he is now being called on to lead by example with his own departments figures.