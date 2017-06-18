Government could scrap 'help-to-buy' scheme fearing it increases house prices

The Government is reportedly looking at scrapping the help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers.

There are fears the scheme launched in the last budget is increasing house prices and having an adverse effect on the market.

The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, has been tasked with a review of the Rebuilding Ireland housing strategy by September.

The Sunday Times reports that this will likely focus on how to increase supply, which the scheme has not been successful in doing.
