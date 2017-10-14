Government commitment to social housing criticised

The Government is being criticised for not doing enough in the area of social housing in this year's Budget.

Commitments were made to build 3,800 new social housing units and a further €149m was allocated to the HAPS scheme to support an additional 17,000 households.

Despite that, public affairs consultant Gerard Howlin thinks more is needed, and he does not think the position is likely to improve next year.

"I don't think there'll be a dramatic amount in it for social housing either in it next time," he said.

"I think Fine Gael certainly have the 'getting up early in the morning' and that broad sweep of that segment of the electorate.

"There's only so many floating voters within that cohort, and that's the battleground for the next election."