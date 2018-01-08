Government called on to appoint new chair of Housing Agency

An emergency motion is being put before the country’s largest local authority - calling for the government to appoint a new chair of the Housing Agency.

Dublin City Council will hear a demand for the Housing Minister to change the decision to re-appoint Conor Skehan to the role.

Conor Skehan

It is after comments he made on the housing crisis last week sparked controversy.

Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan outlines what will happen at the council meeting: "Those in authority need to be held to account and that is what this motion is about.

"He cannot be allowed to make throw-away comments, flippant, baseless statements without any evidence to back it up."

Insulting! Reappointment of Conor Skehan as chair of Housing Agency an insult to homeless families & in conflict with those working to end homelesness. Will be raising this at Mon's @DubCityCouncil meeting. @DublinSinnFein — Cllr. Daithí Doolan (@DaithiDoolan) January 6, 2018

Cllr Doolan explained why the decision was made to table the motion: "We have tabled an emergency motion for tonight’s meeting because we strongly believe that Conor Skehan has absolutely disqualified himself because of the comments he made around homeless people using the system to get housed.

"I think this is a culture of victim blaming. I think it is a smokescreen by which people in authority can hide behind and abdicate their responsibilities."

