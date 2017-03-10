Gerry Adams: Goal of a united Ireland is now achievable

A goal of a united Ireland is now achievable, according to the Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams.

The assertion comes after last week's election brought an end to Stormont's unionist majority.

Gerry Adams said now is the time to convince people that they would have better prospects if there was a united Ireland.

He said: “There is a sense, given the watershed nature of the election, that Irish unity is more doable, that those who may have thought it was an aspiration now see that it is possible.”