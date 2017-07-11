Gardaí to have officer assigned to every street in Dublin by New Year

Every street in Dublin will be assigned their own Garda by the end of the year, according to Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy.

As part of a new community policing plan, an officer will be in charge of liaising with locals on a particular street.

The project is being rolled out in Dublin this year and will be rolled out nationwide by 2018.

Assistant Commissioner Leahy said: "We call it a Divisional Community Policing office, but it's more of a customer care office that deals with all of the issues associated with public representatives and key stakeholders and the community where you are guaranteed a response, you are guaranteed information."