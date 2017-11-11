Gardaí still protecting former Taoiseach's home one month after his death

Gardaí are still protecting Liam Cosgrave's home over a month after his death.

As a former Taoiseach, Mr Cosgrave was entitled to a full-time Garda presence after he left office.

A Garda spokesperson said that a full review is carried out following the death of a protected person to determine the security requirements.

They added that the review in this case has been completed and a decision will be made shortly.