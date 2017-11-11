Gardaí still protecting former Taoiseach's home one month after his death
Gardaí are still protecting Liam Cosgrave's home over a month after his death.
As a former Taoiseach, Mr Cosgrave was entitled to a full-time Garda presence after he left office.
A Garda spokesperson said that a full review is carried out following the death of a protected person to determine the security requirements.
They added that the review in this case has been completed and a decision will be made shortly.
