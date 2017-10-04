Gardaí seize firearm and arrest two during operation targeting organised crime in Dublin

Gardaí in Finglas have seized a firearm and arrested two people during an operation targeting organised crime in west Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity an operation was carried out in Ratbourne Village, Ashtown late this afternoon.

During the operation Gardaí searched a car and recovered a handgun along with a number of rounds of ammunition.

A man and woman both in their 30s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Finglas Garda Station.

The operation is ongoing and further updates will follow.