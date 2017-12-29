Gardaí seize €10,000 worth of heroin in Cork

by Sean O’Riordan

Gardaí have confirmed that they have seized around €10,000 worth of heroin at a shopping centre on the outskirts of Cork city.

At 4pm today Gardaí from the Mayfield detective branch observed suspicious activity at the Hazelwood shopping centre in Riverstown, Glanmire.

They seized the drugs during what was said to be a "hand-over" and arrested a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, who is said to be a foreign national.

He has been detained under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking act at Mayfield garda station.