Gardaí search for missing woman Sinead Pugh

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing woman Sinead Pugh.

The 54-year-old was last seen last Wednesday at her home in Daletree View, Ballycullen, Dublin 24.

She is described as 5’3’’ in height, with blonde hair and green eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Sinead or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.