Gardaí search for missing man John Burns

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help to find missing man John Burns.

The 43-year-old was reported missing from Milltown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

John was last seen on Tuesday on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

He is described as being 5’ 5”, slim build with black hair thinning on top.

When last seen he was wearing dark jumper, dark jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-431212, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.