Gardaí search for Donegal man missing for four days

A Donegal man has gone missing.

Gardaí are asking for help in finding 46-year-old Jerry O’Donnell.

He was last seen on Wednesday at around 6.20am in the Churchill area.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall, of broad build with short grey hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be travelling in a 05 DL registration white Peugeot Partner van.

Anyone who has seen Jerry or who can help to find him is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.