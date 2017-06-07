Gardaí search Co. Cork house in connection with missing woman investigation

Gardaí searching for a woman missing from Co. Cork have searched a house in the county.

Forty-five-year-old Tina Satchwell has not been seen since March 24 when she disappeared from her home in Youghal.

Investigating gardaí carried out a search of a house in the east Cork town.

Ms Satchwell had been living in the town for around two years

Tina is five foot six inches tall, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Midleton garda station or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.