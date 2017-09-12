Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to ’vicious’ murder of 35-year-old in Dublin

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information after a father of three was shot dead in a local feud in Dublin last night.

35 year old Darragh Nugent was killed outside his home on Wheatfield Avenue in Neilstown just before 10 o’clock last night.

Gardaí are trying to trace the movements of a large saloon car that they believe was the getaway vehicle.

Fianna Fail councillor Daithi de Roiste says the shooting has shocked the community.

"Last night we saw a blatant disregard for human life in the most vicious way possible ... and it is something that has touched everybody.

"I think everybody saw the worst in these kind of things last night."