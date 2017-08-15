Gardaí renew appeal for information on hit-and-run that left two injured in Carlow
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Co Carlow in June.
Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a 4x4 while out walking on a local road in the Urglin Rutland area of Carlow Town at about 8.20pm on June 17.
The 4X4 - described as dark coloured, possibly blue - was coming from the Benekerry direction and the crash happened near Orglin Church.
It left the scene in the direction of Rays Cross.
A 59-year-old man was seriously injured while a 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.