Gardaí renew appeal for information on hit-and-run that left two injured in Carlow

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Co Carlow in June.

Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a 4x4 while out walking on a local road in the Urglin Rutland area of Carlow Town at about 8.20pm on June 17.

The 4X4 - described as dark coloured, possibly blue - was coming from the Benekerry direction and the crash happened near Orglin Church.

It left the scene in the direction of Rays Cross.

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured while a 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.