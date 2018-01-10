Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing pensioner

Gardaí in Wexford are again asking for the public's help in finding a missing 89-yea-old man.

William Busher was last seen on Thursday, January 4 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by his family the following day.

He is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of medium build and short grey hair.

He is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Gardaí are asking people to check their land, sheds and outhouses. Owners of hotels and bed & breakfast venues are also being asked to check their guest lists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

- Digital desk