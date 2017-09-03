Gardaí release three people with no charge in connection with murder of grandmother

Gardaí have released three people without charge in relation to the ongoing investigation into the murder of Patricia O'Connor.

A 73-year-old man and two women - one aged 19 and the other aged 38 - were arrested yesterday and held as part of the investigation.

A man previously arrested and charged in relation to the case is currently before the courts.

Mother-of-two and grandmother Patricia O'Connor was found dismembered and her remains scattered in the Wicklow Mountains in June this year.

