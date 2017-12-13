Gardaí release CCTV images in bid to find elderly man missing for four weeks

Gardaí have released CCTV stills as they renew their appeal for help in finding an elderly man missing from Rathfarnham, Dublin for four weeks.

71-year-old Brendan Burke was last seen outside the Permanent TSB in Rathmines at 4.17pm on Wednesday, November 15.

An analysis of phone records shows he was in the city centre at approximately 8pm later that day.

“We are today releasing CCTV stills from the Permanent TSB in the hope that this will encourage people who were in the area and who may have seen Brendan, to come forward,” said Gardaí.

He is described as 5 foot 11, of medium build, with dark brown hair.

Brendan has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Brendan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01-6666500, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.