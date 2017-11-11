Gardaí question two men in connection with explosives investigation

Two men are being questioned in Tipperary after being detained as part of a special investigation into the importation of explosives and firearms.

The men, aged 50 and 33, were arrested yesterday when Gardaí searched a house in Cahir as part of an operation combating organised crime.

They are being held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act and can be held for 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.