Gardaí make three arrests in connection with international immigrant smuggling network

Gardaí investigating an international illegal immigrant smuggling network have made three arrests at Dublin Airport.

Two of the people arrested are said to be Aer Lingus employees at the airport.

The three men arrested at Dublin Airport last night are aged 61, 56 and 28, and are being held at Ballymun and Coolock Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau have said that the scam has been running for years.

They believe that the network may have smuggled up to 100 illegal immigrants through Dublin Airport every year.