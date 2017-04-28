Gardaí make three arrests at start of two-day operation in Meath
Gardaí have launched two days of action in Co. Meath.
The effort organised under Operation Thor involves searches for drugs and the proceeds of crime as well as inspections of licensed premises.
Several divisions including the Garda Air Support Unit are taking part, with the operation due to draw to a close on Sunday morning.
So far this morning three people have been arrested, including a suspected drunk driver.