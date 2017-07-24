Gardai make renewed appeal for information relating to death of man in Swords

Gardaí in Dublin have made a fresh appeal for key witnesses to come forward, as part of the inquiry into the murder of Dermot Byrne in Swords.

The 56 year old father of three was found fatally injured on North Street in the town just over a week ago.

A candlelight vigil on the steps of Fingal Community College for Dermot Byrne (56). Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Detectives want to speak to two taxi drivers who picked up fares in the early hours of Sunday July 16th in the Swords area.

One driver picked up two men and two women at around ten to one in the morning at Swords Manor estate, and dropped them on North Street shortly afterwards.

One of the men was carrying a large dark-coloured sports bag.

The second taxi picked up a man on Main Street in Swords just before three a.m.

Gardaí say this man was carrying a large coloured sports bag.

Gardaí also want to speak to three men seen walking from North Street towards Main Street at ten to three that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Swords on 01- 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.