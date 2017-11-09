Gardaí looking for missing Belfast teenager

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Chloe Osborne is from Belfast and was last seen on Fleet Street in Dublin at around 8:30pm on Sunday last.

She is described as 5ft 8 with black hair, brown eyes and a slight build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.