Gardaí investigating closure of Kildare school due to safety concern

Gardaí are investigating the closure of a school in Kildare due to a safety concern.

It is reported that the closure of Scoil Dara, Kilcock is in connection with graffiti found on a wall in the school toilets.

"Following a meeting of the Board of Management of Scoil Dara late this evening, It has been decided to close the school to students tomorrow Tuesday December 5th pending a safety risk assessment," the school said.

"Sincere apologies for the late notice and inconvenience," it added.

TheJournal.ie is reporting that the message, while not viable or serious, threatened a mass shooting today.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the matter and said investigations are ongoing.