Gardaí investigate two armed robberies one of which saw gun fired over head of shop staff

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating two separate armed robberies at a Limerick off-licence in which a gun was fired over the heads of staff and a knife was used to threaten staff over in 72 hour period.

Luckily no one was injured in either of the frightening robberies.

The first robbery at Fine Wines premises on High Road, Thomondgate, took place at 7pm last Thursday night.

"A suspect entered the shop armed with a knife. Staff were threatened during this robbery and the culprit escaped with a sum of cash," a garda spokesman said.

"He is described as small in stature, slim build, (aged in his) 20s, wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit pants."

"He also was wearing a balaclava."

The Fine Wines on the High Road in Limerick. Pic via Google Maps.

Gardaí said the second armed robbery happened at 9pm last Sunday.

"During the course of a robbery, a firearm was discharged by the culprit over the head of a 20-year old man working in the shop at the time."

"The culprit entered the shop armed with a handgun and proceeded to rob a sum of cash from the premises. He is described as late 20s early 30s, 5’5” in height, wearing a grey hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms."

Gardaí said the man's face "was covered".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station on 061456980.