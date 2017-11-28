Gardaí investigate death of homeless man in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to Ranelagh this afternoon and brought the man to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition.

Inner City Helping Homeless said the man has been sleeping rough for some time.

He later passed away and Gardaí have confirmed a file is being prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: “We have warned all week of the continuous rise in rough sleeper numbers with little or no emergency contingency implementation. The cold weather initiative has already failed.

"This is an unacceptable situation and a death that could have been avoided with proper access to beds. Our calls continue to fall on deaf ears as promises to deliver 200 beds by December 18th is too late.

"The winter has hit hard now and this beds are essential, we need emergency intervention and an immediate response from the Minister and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive. ”