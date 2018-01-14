Gardaí investigate as man in his 30s dies after being washed into sea in Clare

A man has died after being washed into the sea off the coast of County Clare.

The alarm was raised yesterday afternoon after the man was swept into the sea near Kilkee.

The man who was aged in his early 30s was a Hungarian national who was living in Galway.

It is believed he was swept into the sea after being hit by a wave while standing on rocks to take photographs of cliffs on the coast road near Kilkee.

A major rescue operation swung into action joined by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115.

The man was spotted in the water and winched from the sea by the helicopter crew, before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai are investigating the incident on behalf of the local coroner.