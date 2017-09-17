Gardaí hold three men for questioning after Cork burglaries
Three men remain in Garda custody in connection with burglaries and criminal damage in County Cork.
The men aged in their 30s, and one in his 20s, are being held at Bandon Garda station in connection with the incidents that happened in Ballineen on Friday.
Gardaí have recovered property including tools and household goods,
A female garda received a minor foot injury during the pursuit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.
