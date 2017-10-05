Gardaí continue to question pair after seizing a loaded gun in Dublin

Gardaí are continuing to detain a man and a woman in Dublin, following an operation targeting gangland crime.

They were arrested after Gardaí seized a firearm and ammunition from a car they stopped in Ratbourne Village in Ashtown yesterday afternoon.

They also discovered a canister of petrol in the car.

The pair, who are both in their 30s, are being held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act at Finglas Garda Station.