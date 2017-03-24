Gardaí begin two-day crackdown on crime in Meath as part of Operation Thor
Gardaí have started a two-day crime crackdown in Co Meath as part of Operation Thor.
The days of action are aimed at detecting a large volume of crimes through high visibility operations.
They are operating in the Ashbourne District for the next two days.
It is the 10th such operation in the eastern region since September, with previous days of action resulting in high numbers of arrests.