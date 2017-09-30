Gardaí await DNA results on body found washed up on Aran Islands

Gardaí are awaiting the results of DNA analysis to establish whether a body washed up on one of the Aran Islands yesterday is that of a man feared drowned off Co Clare.

The remains were found last evening on the shoreline on Inishmaan about 40kms north of where the search in Co Clare is continuing today.

Two weeks ago today, a Russian man fell into the sea off rocks near Doonbeg in Clare.

The man in his 40’s, who had been living in Limerick, was fishing at the notorious Blue Pool when tragedy struck.

It’s believed the man fell into the sea while trying to untangle his fishing line which became snagged on a rock.

Divers from the Naval Service and Garda Water Unit, along with members of five sub aqua clubs, carried out comprehensive searches over a number of days.

Coast Guard volunteers from Kilkee, Doolin, Kilalloe and Ballybunion in Kerry have been undertaking out cliff and shoreline searches.

The Shannon based search and rescue helicopter and Clare Civil Defence teams have also been assisting in the operation.

Today, Coast Guard volunteers have been walking the shoreline between Doonbeg and Kilkee in an effort to locate any trace of the missing man.

The Irish Coast Guard has also been examining sea conditions including wind direction from the past fortnight to establish whether a body could have travelled that far.

Gardaí in Galway in Clare are hoping that DNA analysis will confirm the identity of the body.

It’s understood the missing man’s family are being kept informed of developments.