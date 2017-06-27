Gardaí ask for help in finding girl missing for nearly a fortnight

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Lauren Brennan, who is also known as Lauren Larrissey, is 17 years old and was last seen on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall with fair hair and blue eyes.

She is said to frequent the Ballymun area of Dublin, Drogheda and Dundalk.

Anyone who has seen Lauren or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.