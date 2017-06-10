Gardaí arrest woman in Gareth Hutch investigation

Gardaí in Mountjoy investigating the murder of Gareth Hutch have arrested a 39-year-old woman.

She is being detained at Mountjoy garda station and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Father-of-one Gareth Hutch, who was 35 was shot dead outside Avondale House flats, on North Cumberland Street in inner city Dublin on the morning of May 24 last year.

He was a nephew of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch.