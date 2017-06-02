Gardaí arrest two men; bomb disposal unit called after suspected explosive devices seized

Gardaí have arrested two men after suspected explosive devices were seized in Dublin's north inner city.

The arrests were made ar around 6pm this evening in Ballybough and both are being held at Clontarf Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30, of the Offences against the State Act 1939 as amended.

Members of the elite Emergency Response Unit are also there and an Army bomb disposal unit has been requested.

Roads are currently closed in the area, and a number of diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.