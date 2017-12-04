Gardaí arrest man and seize semi-automatic gun in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun in a planned raid on a house in Dublin today.

During the search, officers also arrested a 37-year-old man at the house in Blanchardstown.

The Gardaí, who are investigating serious criminal activity in the Dublin West area, also seized a stolen high-powered motorcycle.

The man is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.