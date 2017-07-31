Gardaí appeal for public assistance in locating missing Cork man

Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing man in Cork City.

47 year old Kevin Kenny from Adelaide Place, St Luke's in Cork City, was wearing a grey jumper and a pair of black jeans when he was last seen.

Kevin is described as approximately 5ft 11' in height, of slim build with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Kevin Kenny

